March 1 Is Officially ‘Cardi B Day’ In Houston [PHOTOS]

Bardi Gang.
Cardi B is the latest superstar to come to Houston and get a day in the city, following Meek Mill‘s proclamation last week. Cardi performed at RodeoHouston on Friday night, setting a brand new attendance record for concerts with 75,580 in the process.
Aside from listing career accolades and more, the proclamation highlights Cardi’s recognition of the city of Houston and “unequivocally expressed her support by mobilizing into action to host the Hurricane Harvey Relief Drive on September 16, 2017.”
It’s a big honor and it’s not lost on Cardi what Houston means to her. According to the “Money” rapper, it’s the city where she and her husband Offset had their first date.
