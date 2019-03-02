Houston
HomeHouston

March 1 Is Officially ‘Cardi B Day’ In Houston [PHOTOS]

Leave a comment

Bardi Gang.

Cardi B Day Proclamation

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston

Cardi B is the latest superstar to come to Houston and get a day in the city, following Meek Mill‘s proclamation last week. Cardi performed at RodeoHouston on Friday night, setting a brand new attendance record for concerts with 75,580 in the process.

Aside from listing career accolades and more, the proclamation highlights Cardi’s recognition of the city of Houston and “unequivocally expressed her support by mobilizing into action to host the Hurricane Harvey Relief Drive on September 16, 2017.”

It’s a big honor and it’s not lost on Cardi what Houston means to her. According to the “Money” rapper, it’s the city where she and her husband Offset had their first date.

RELATED: Cardi B Makes RodeoHouston History, Shatters Attendance Record

RELATED: Cardi B & Bruno Mars Drop “Please Me” Video [NEW VIDEO]

March 1 Is Officially ‘Cardi B Day’ In Houston [PHOTOS] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close