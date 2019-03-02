Bardi Gang.

Cardi B is the latest superstar to come to Houston and get a day in the city, following Meek Mill‘s proclamation last week. Cardi performed at RodeoHouston on Friday night, setting a brand new attendance record for concerts with 75,580 in the process.

Aside from listing career accolades and more, the proclamation highlights Cardi’s recognition of the city of Houston and “unequivocally expressed her support by mobilizing into action to host the Hurricane Harvey Relief Drive on September 16, 2017.”

It’s a big honor and it’s not lost on Cardi what Houston means to her. According to the “Money” rapper, it’s the city where she and her husband Offset had their first date.

Okurrrrrtttt! March 1st Is Now Officially Cardi B Day In Houston, Texas After She Broke The Record For Most Attendance At Her Show. 75,500 People Were In Attendance And We Hear The Last Person To Hold The Record Was Selena Quintanilla. @iamcardib #cardib #invasionofprivacy #bardi pic.twitter.com/x3iI6Zuk6g — BlogionistaTv (@BlogionistaTv) March 2, 2019

Cardi B receiving a Proclamation backstage at the 2019 Rodeo Houston: March 1 is Cardi B Day!! 💫🥳🎶💃🏽 pic.twitter.com/AVjTU9eWwt — Truth B Told 🎶📝🖤 (@BarzFan) March 2, 2019

RELATED: Cardi B Makes RodeoHouston History, Shatters Attendance Record

RELATED: Cardi B & Bruno Mars Drop “Please Me” Video [NEW VIDEO]

March 1 Is Officially ‘Cardi B Day’ In Houston [PHOTOS] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Black America Web: