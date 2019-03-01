Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Remy Ma & Papoose Show Off ‘The Golden Child’ On TV For The First Time

Leave a comment
Hip Hop Against Domestic Violence

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The golden child made her first TV appearance on The Real today and became a bigger celebrity that her mom and dad Remy Ma and Papoose. Papoose carried the two-month-old darling, who was wearing a headband an floral dress, out to a round of “ooohs” and “ahhs.”

When asked how the golden child changed their life, Remy responded, “She makes everything so peaceful. We don’t want to disagree on anything.”

“She really completed the whole circle,” she added. While everything is peaceful now, Remy underwent a difficult labor and was readmitted to the hospital due to complications.

According to TMZ, the rapper was admitted back into the hospital to endure emergency surgery after suffering excessive bleeding on Tuesday night. The site reported that her procedure was a success thanks to blood transfusions and she’s expected to be released in a day or two.

She has since recovered and enjoyed her beautiful baby girl. See a clip from their appearance, below:

 

Remy Ma & Papoose Show Off ‘The Golden Child’ On TV For The First Time was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Remy Ma

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close