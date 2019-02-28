Little Known Black History Facts
HomeLittle Known Black History Facts

Little Known Black History Facts: Phillip Emeagwali

Leave a comment

Phillip Emeagwali achieved a high career mark on February 28, 1990 when he was awarded the 1989 Gordon Bell Prize, considered the “Nobel Prize of Computing.” At the time, the Nigerian computer scientist’s program created the fastest computer calculations ever recorded.

Emeagwali was born August 23, 1954 in Nigeria. After obtaining a high school equivalency degree, he obtained a scholarship to the University of Oregon and went on to earn three master’s degrees from Howard University, George Washington University, and the University of Maryland across the disciplines of engineering and mathematics.

While studying for his Ph.D. at the University of Michigan in 1987, Emeagwali worked at New Mexico’s Los Alamos Laboratory and was later granted remote access to the Connection Machine supercomputer. His program performed 1.3 billion calculations per second in an oil reservoir simulation experiment, and his invention paved the way for scientists to understand how complex computer functions can best be applied.

Emeagwali continues to lecture around the globe discussing not only his accomplishments, but also computing science in general.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos

 

 

famous Africans , Gordon Bell Prize , Little Known Black History Facts , Phillip Emeagwali

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close