Rosalind Brewer, Geoffrey Canada, and Kevin Warren In Our Top 40 Over 40

We’re at the end of our 40 over 40 series but last doesn’t meant least. We’ve highlighted some names you know and some you don’t this Black History Month and for the first time in these kind of roundups we’ve acknowledged the accomplishments of those who’s been doing the work for decades.

Yes, we want to encourage, empower and uplift those coming along behind us, but we also want to acknowledge those who are, and have been achieving throughout their lives. Here’s to our 40 over 40!

4. KEVIN WARREN

Age: 55

Who He Is: COO, Minnesota Vikings

Where He’s From: Phoenix, Arizona

Why He Made Our List: Warren is the highest-ranking business executive in the NFL. He was raised in a family of achievers as his father, Dr. Morrison Warren, Sr. also a sports executive, was the first African-American president of the Board of Directors of the Fiesta Bowl. Warren worked his way through the ranks for 19 years in various jobs in the NFL before getting the post with the Vikings in 2005. He was awarded the top job in 2015.

Photo: Minnesota Vikings

3. ROSALIND BREWER

Age: 57

Where She’s From: Detroit, Michigan

Why She Made Our List: In 2017, Brewer, a Spelman graduate, was named COO of Starbucks the first woman and first African-American to earn the title. (Well, she’s got the right last name!) Brewer is the former CEO of Sam’s Club the first Black woman to hold that title as well. As Starbucks COO, she was part of the executive team that had to respond to the new infamous arrest of two Black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks location. In 2018, she was listed at #34 on Forbes’ global list of Most Powerful Women.

Photo: Starbucks

2. GEOFFREY CANADA

Age: 67

Who He Is: President, Harlem’s Children’s Zone

Where He’s From: Bronx, N.Y.

Why He Made Our List: Since 1990, Canada has prioritized education for underserved Black and Brown children in New York City. His organization which covers a wide area incorporating 97 blocks of Harlem was featured in the movie ‘Waiting for Superman’ and includes three charter schools.

Photo: Public Domain

1. MEDIA MAVENS: Michelle Ebanks, Robin Roberts and Joy Reid

Age: 57 (Ebanks) Robin Roberts, 58, Joy Reid, 50

Where They’re From: Dayton, Ohio (Ebanks) Pass Christian, Mississippi (Roberts) Brooklyn, N.Y. (Reid)

Why They Made Our List: Ebanks, the publicly low-key president of Essence Communications, who, if not the longest running current employee, is definitely in the top 3. She has ushered the strongest specifically Black women’s brand in U.S. history through three ownership changes, four editor-in-chiefs, and from the print into the digital age, while overseeing one of the largest annual gatherings of Black women in the U.S., and likely the world.

Good Morning America‘s Roberts has quietly settled into her role as one of TV’s most credible journalists and MSNBC’s Reid of A.M. Joy, the only Black face in Sunday morning talk TV, will have a significant role in the upcoming presidential election.

