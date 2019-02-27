Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

There’s another viral challenge going around and unlike the others that seemed to be about fun, this is particularly dangerous … especially for your children!

It’s called the Momo Challenge and here’s the official breakdown of what it is:

The “Momo Challenge” is an alleged form of cyberbullying that spreads through social media and cell phones. After phone users are enticed to contact a user named “Momo”, they receive graphic threats from the user and are instructed to perform a series of dangerous tasks.

Now it’s surfaced again and the Madd Hatta Morning Show is delivering you a PSA – watch what your kids happen to click on when it comes to social media!

Watch more Madd Hatta Morning Show breaks on our YouTube channel!

Parents Be Aware Of The Momo Challenge! was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Black America Web: