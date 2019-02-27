Judge Grants Request For Santa Fe School Shooter’s Trial To Be Moved

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text VIP to 71007 to join!

A Galveston County judge has granted a change of venue in the trial of accused Santa Fe High School killer Dimitrious Pagourtzis. All parties will be asked to be back in court on May 10 to learn where the location of the trial will be held. Both the victims parents and Pagourtzis’ parents cried when they saw him in the court room.

Pagourtzis is accused of killing eight of his classmates and two teachers in the May 2018 shooting that shocked the Santa Fe community. His lawyer alleges that his client cannot get a fair trial in Galveston County, citing bias due to social media comments and posts regarding the shooting last May.

