White Teacher Placed On Leave After Allegedly Ripping Out Braids From Student’s Scalp

A Wisconsin teacher was recently placed on administrative leave after he allegedly ripped several braids from an 11-year-old student’s scalp.

According to WISC-TV, the young girl’s mother, Mikiea Price, claims the assault happened on Feb. 13 by the hands of Madison Metropolitan School District’s acting principal and positive behavior support coach Rob Mueller-Owens.

Price states that the incident happened when Mueller-Owens got upset when her daughter and a friend that sprayed some perfume in class. When the girls did not listen to him to stop, they were instructed to leave the class.

“When he came in, he asked (my daughter) to step out and she didn’t listen, and didn’t step out and as he walked toward her, she said she went toward the window and just wasn’t following direction, and he told her in front of the whole class, to the teacher, ‘Take the class somewhere else,’” Price told Madison365.

“And (my daughter) said, ‘No, that’s fine. They can stay, I’ll go.’

As the girl was walking out of the classroom, Price said, Mueller-Owens began pushing her out. Soon after, she fell into a row of lockers, where the teacher lost his balance and fell on top of her.

It’s believed that somewhere in this scuffle, three of her braids got ripped out.

The incident was caught on tape and is currently being reviewed by the Madison police and the school district. The video has yet to be released to the public.

A Madison teacher is on leave after a student said he pushed her and pulled out three of her braids (In the photo you can see where those used to be). I spoke with her mom today, who said her daughter is still traumatized and has not been able to return to school. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/iASs6UtZt8 — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) February 21, 2019

Price, who is also a substitute teacher, says she was never called by the school after the incident and that her daughter never received any medical attention at school. Now, her child is too afraid to come back to class.

“Just the whole experience is just traumatic and devastating and just confusing,” Price told WISC-TV.

She added, “I’m just disgusted at this whole incident. You know I send my kid to school to learn, and that’s a place where mothers send their kids to be comfortable in. I just feel violated in so many ways that … this even happened to her.”

Price is also disappointed because Mueller-Owen is an expert on restorative discipline practices, which focuses on getting to the root of behavioral problems with positive techniques.

“That’s the devastating part about it,” Price said.

“That’s the disgusting part about it. To have that much education and that much training and that much knowledge, to be certified with kids and not follow protocol, I think that’s the part that hurt me the most and disappointed me the most.”

The Madison Metropolitan School District released the following statement:

“As a District, we take any situation of this nature very seriously. All of our students need to be safe and supported in school, and we have a thorough investigation process and protocol that we follow. While we cannot talk about the details of a specific student or personnel situation, it is our responsibility to consider all of the facts of the situation and determine the right next steps. The staff person was put on leave while the situation was investigated. Based on that investigation, the staff person will not return to Whitehorse Middle School, and we are determining next steps. In addition, our team is coming together to create a full support plan to ensure that students is safe and fully supported at school.”

