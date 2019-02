Over the weekend Torrei Hart went on a date! She actually chaperoned a date for her daughter and her friend from school. Heaven is 13 so dates are only okay if mom or dad tags along. Sybil was shocked to hear how young Heaven is and wonders if 13 may be too young to have a boyfriend. When did you start dating or allowing your kids to date?

