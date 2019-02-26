CLOSE
Mystery Man Spends $540 On Girl Scouts Cookies, Warms Hearts

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A mystery man is being hailed as a hero for buying all the cookies some Girl Scouts had for sale, saying he did it so they wouldn’t have to stand outside anymore.

South Carolina mother Kayla Dillard said on Facebook that the man paid $540 in cash for all the girls’ cookies, saying he did it “so y’all can get out of this cold” outside a store near Greenville, South Carolina.

WYFF-TV reports that the man posed for a picture with two Girl Scouts after buying their cookies last week, but no one got his name. Dillard said she still hasn’t been able to confirm his identity.

Greenville is about 140 miles (225 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta.

