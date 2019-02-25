Former Campaign Staffer Suing Donald Trump Over an Alleged Unwanted Kiss Without Her Consent

The White House is denying a former campaign staffer’s report that he kissed her without her consent.

Alva Johnson is suing Donald Trump alleging that he kissed her at a small event for supporters at a Florida rally. In an interview with the Washington Post, Johnson says “Trump grabbed her hand and leaned in to kiss her on the lips as he exited an RV outside the rally in Tampa in August 2016.” Johnson said she turned her head to avoid the kiss and it landed on the side of her mouth. Johnson then told the Post that she told her boyfriend, step-father and mother, who confirmed the allegations. Johnson identified as witnesses to the incident but they denied that they saw it happen.

Johnson filed a Federal lawsuit on Monday which also alleges that she was discriminated against because she was paid less than white male staffers. She worked as the Trump campaign’s director of outreach in Alabama. Johnson is seeking unspecified damages for “emotional pain and suffering.”

Johnson calls the kiss “super creepy” and “inappropriate.” On the allegations, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement it was “absurd on its face.” and “This never happened and is directly contradicted by multiple highly credible eyewitness accounts.”

Source: Washington Post

