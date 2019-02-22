R. Kelly Charged With 10 Counts Of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse

R. Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Cook County, Illinois, court records show.

Per the Chicago Sun-Times, Kelly’s first court date is listed as March 8.

Investigations into Kelly’s transgressions with women began once again after the release of Surviving R. Kelly, a six-part Lifetime documentary chronicling his alleged 30 years of abuse of young girls and women. Since then, Kelly has had his Chicago studio closed, two more alleged sex tapes with him and a minor have been discovered and two more women have come forth saying Kelly abused them.Three of the indictments referred to a minor between the ages of 13 and 16 according to the charges.

This marks the second time that Kelly has been charged with a sex crime by Cook County prosecutors. Back in 2002, prosecutors charged him with 14 counts of child pornography and Kelly dragged the sensational trial along until 2008, when he was acquitted of all charges.

A warrant has been issued for Kelly’s arrest.