Toya Wright Claps Back At Online Trolls Insulting Her Youngest Daughter

Toya Wright wants you to know she’s not here for the online bullying. Her 1-year-old daughter, Reign Ryan Rushing, that she shares with NBA agent Red Rushing has been the target of some unflattering comments on social media. Wright, who also shares a teen daughter Reginae Carter with ex-husband Lil Wayne, clapped back to trolls who made comments about Reign on a recent Instagram post.

 

While most comments were supportive, even after the post, there were people still commenting on the child’s looks with one particularly vile commenter saying Toya should consider who she has kids with next time.

Reginae also posted an angry Snapchat video telling people they needed to stop insulting her sister.

Many commenters said that both children look like their fathers.

 

View this post on Instagram

Happy Valentine’s Day baby❣️

A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

 

Celebrities often post pictures of their children, many of whom, like any children, may go through awkward stages. Since they didn’t choose the life their parents did, do you think celebrity kids should be off limits or because of so much oversharing and so many trolls on social media, that celebs should limit their children’s exposure?

PHOTO: Toya Wright Instagram

One thought on “Toya Wright Claps Back At Online Trolls Insulting Her Youngest Daughter

