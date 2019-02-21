CLOSE
Stacey Dash Reportedly Owes Thousands In Back Taxes

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

Remember when Stacey Dash was thinking about running for political office? Well, she probably decided not to because her tax issues would have been a campaign nightmare!

According to a sister-state judgment obtained by The Blast, Dash owes $13,237.64 in back taxes stemming from a New York judgment back in 2016.

The total amount due to the New York State Commissioner of Taxation and Finance was only $10,507 when it was first issued, but has increased due to accrued interest.

Dash, who is a regular Fox News contributor, announced her intention to run for a Congressional seat in California during the 2018 midterms, but later pulled out of the race.

The Blast reached out to reps for Dash for comment.

2 thoughts on “Stacey Dash Reportedly Owes Thousands In Back Taxes

  1. Passing Through!! on said:

    No wonder she’s on her knees at FOX News party of pu**y grabbers, she’s trying get her bills paid as the white man’s bed wench.

    Reply

