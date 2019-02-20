Parents or parents-to-be should have a bit of a break in regards to buying items for their children.
Wal-Mart has announced that from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, those parents or parents-to-be can get up to 30 percent off baby products including diapers, car seats and strollers.
Called “Baby Savings Day,” Wal-Mart called it “a hands-on opportunity to demo baby gear, talk to specialists and take home a bundle of samples and coupons for their growing families. Select car seats, crib mattresses and more will also be on rollback in stores and online.”
Here are some of the participating stores in Houston:
- 3506 Highway 6 S
- 15955 Fm 529 Rd
- 3450 Cypress Creek Pkwy
- 13750 East Fwy
- 10411 North Fwy 45
- 10750 Westview Dr
- 2727 Dunvale Rd
- 13484 Northwest Fwy
- 2700 S Kirkwood Rd
- 12353 Fm 1960 Rd W
- 9460 W Sam Houston Pkwy S
- 9598 Rowlett Rd
- 5655 E Sam Houston Pkwy N
- 5405 S Rice Avenue
- 1118 Silber Rd
- 13003 State Highway 249
- 4412 North Fwy
- 2391 S Wayside Drive
- 111 Yale Street
- 9555 S Post Oak Rd
Good luck!
RELATED: Money Mondays: Why Wal-Mart’s Pay Increase Is Important
RELATED: How Your Checking Account Can Save You Money
Walmart’s ‘Baby Savings Day’ Takes Place This Weekend was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com