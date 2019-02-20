Walmart’s ‘Baby Savings Day’ Takes Place This Weekend

Parents or parents-to-be should have a bit of a break in regards to buying items for their children.

Wal-Mart has announced that from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, those parents or parents-to-be can get up to 30 percent off baby products including diapers, car seats and strollers.

Called “Baby Savings Day,” Wal-Mart called it “a hands-on opportunity to demo baby gear, talk to specialists and take home a bundle of samples and coupons for their growing families. Select car seats, crib mattresses and more will also be on rollback in stores and online.”

Here are some of the participating stores in Houston:

3506 Highway 6 S

15955 Fm 529 Rd

3450 Cypress Creek Pkwy

13750 East Fwy

10411 North Fwy 45

10750 Westview Dr

2727 Dunvale Rd

13484 Northwest Fwy

2700 S Kirkwood Rd

12353 Fm 1960 Rd W

9460 W Sam Houston Pkwy S

9598 Rowlett Rd

5655 E Sam Houston Pkwy N

5405 S Rice Avenue

1118 Silber Rd

13003 State Highway 249

4412 North Fwy

2391 S Wayside Drive

111 Yale Street

9555 S Post Oak Rd

Good luck!

