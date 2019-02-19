Watch: David And Tamela Mann Release Music Video For ‘Mason Jar’

Tamela Mann opens up about her insecurities an emotional video for her and her husband David Mann’s song, “Mason Jar.”

The visual for the song, which comes from their joint album Us Against The World, begins with an intimate sit-down with Tamela who expresses how she once desired to be love but lacked it coming up as a kid when all of her friends had boyfriends. She says she doubted her beauty and attributed her relationship status to her weight before she met David.

“To finally find love in somebody loved me…this is a love I never thought would happen,” she said.

While “Mason Jar” speaks to cherishing their moments together, the couple reflects on the happiness of their marriage with scenes from their wedding and renewing of their vows. It also closes with an equally yoked Bible verse from 1 Corinthians 13:13 that reads, “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.”

Grab your tissues and watch below:

