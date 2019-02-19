Willie Moore Jr. Show Trending
HomeWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Watch: David And Tamela Mann Release Music Video For ‘Mason Jar’

Leave a comment

 

BET Network's 13th Annual 'Celebration Of Gospel'

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Tamela Mann opens up about her insecurities an emotional video for her and her husband David Mann’s song, “Mason Jar.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The visual for the song, which comes from their joint album Us Against The World, begins with an intimate sit-down with Tamela who expresses how she once desired to be love but lacked it coming up as a kid when all of her friends had boyfriends. She says she doubted her beauty and attributed her relationship status to her weight before she met David. 

“To finally find love in somebody loved me…this is a love I never thought would happen,” she said. 

While “Mason Jar” speaks to cherishing their moments together, the couple reflects on the happiness of their marriage with scenes from their wedding and renewing of their vows. It also closes with an equally yoked Bible verse from 1 Corinthians 13:13 that reads, “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.” 

Grab your tissues and watch below: 

 

Watch: David And Tamela Mann Release Music Video For ‘Mason Jar’ was originally published on getuperica.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close