Tom really wowed his boos on Valentine’s Day and they’re still on cloud 9. Sherri and Kym had so much fun with Tom that they don’t understand how they’re supposed to date other people because there is no topping Tom Joyner. Kym calls it the best Valentine’s Day she’s had and she didn’t even have to “put out.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: