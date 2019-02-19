Malia Obama Sparks Conservative Outrage Over Her Underage Drinking

Malia Obama Spotted Drinking Wine All Day At Miami Pool Bash – See The Photos https://t.co/1on3ReeOW4 pic.twitter.com/X1EiHfQlkr — Spiel Ng News (@spielngnews) February 17, 2019

Malia Obama, 20, has caused an uproar on social media along with a fury of speculation after photos emerged of her sipping on a bottle of Whispering Angel rosé while she was enjoying a pool party with friends in Miami on Sunday.

The haters who are complaining about Malia living her best life are the same alt-right looney tunes who defended Brett Kavanaugh’s binge drinking when he was the same age as the former first daughter.

Photos of Malia were shared by Daily Mail showing her chilling in a black swimsuit with friends at a luxury hotel.

As reported by the IBTimes, back in 2017, Barack and Michelle Obama’s eldest daughter sparked controversy after a video surfaced showing her blowing smoke rings. At the time, Ivanka Trump came to her defense on Twitter saying: “Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school-aged peers. She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits.”

Chelsea Clinton also defended Malia at the time, saying on Twitter: “Malia Obama’s private life, as a young woman, a college student, a private citizen, should not be your clickbait… Be better.”

Malia Obama will be 21 on July 4th. She's a private citizen who got "caught" drinking a cheap bottle of rose that has less than 20% of alcohol. She also has a Facebook page where she bashes people she doesn't like — including the president. Leave her the fuck alone. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) February 19, 2019

In related news, Malia’s secret Facebook page has allegedly been discovered, according to SandraRose.com. The site notes that Obama “expressed her disdain for President Donald Trump” on her private page that has not been updated since 2017, the Daily Mail UK reports.

Malia allegedly uses a pseudonym for the account that boasts a cover photo of condiments on a shelf with a row of pink Post-it notes which read: “Donald Trump is President”, “This is not normal”, “Donald Trump is evil”, and “Don’t be complacent.”

Joe Biden’s 20-year-old granddaughter Finnegan allegedly commented under the photo: “Never saw this. I like it.”

Malia Obama is a private citizen. No part of her life should be anyone’s clickbait. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 19, 2019

Obama’s Facebook photo gallery allegedly consist of images of her high school years at Sidwell Friends in Washington, D.C.

“There are also photos of her sitting in a bathtub wrapped in a shower curtain and a photo of her lanky legs in denim cutoffs. Malia also posted glamour shots of herself taken by her friends prior to 2017,” Sandra Rose writes.

