Georgia Voting Problems Highlighted In Congressional Hearing

ATLANTA (AP) — A congressional subcommittee is highlighting voting problems in Georgia as possible justification for restoring federal oversight of elections in places with a history of discrimination.

Democrat Stacey Abrams, who lost her bid for governor last fall, testified Tuesday at a hearing in Atlanta about myriad issues that she says disenfranchised certain Georgia voters. She said the state had a systematic breakdown of its electoral process.

Rep. Marcia Fudge, who chairs the House subcommittee, says Democrats are gathering evidence of voter irregularities and suppression. Their goal is to restore sections of the Voting Rights Act that once required election officials in all or parts of 14 states to get federal approval before making changes to the voting process.

A 2013 U.S. Supreme Court decision tossed out those provisions.

