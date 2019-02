Did you see Spongebob get jumped this weekend? Huggy saw it when he was checking the news on Worlds Star. Spongebob looked like he was hosting a little kid’s birthday party when one of them took a swing at him. And from there it was on! A bunch of little kids jumped on poor Spongebob and it was hard for Huggy to watch.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: