India Arie’s New Album Is Her ‘Favorite’

If You Missed It
| 02.15.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

India Arie has a new album out now called Worthy. She decided to title it that because we are all worthy, meaning we are “deserving of regard or respect.” Arie feels that message is so important for right now because we’re living in a time where social media pushes the idea that we have to be something or look a certain way to be worthy, and that’s not true.

Sybil already has a favorite song on the album, That Magic is number one in her heart. Tom calls the album is the “perfect balance of message music and love music.”

Arie has been working on the album for about four years. She recorded for two years and wrote for two years and even calls this album her favorite.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

India Arie , new music , TJMS , Worthy

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close