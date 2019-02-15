India Arie’s New Album Is Her ‘Favorite’

India Arie has a new album out now called Worthy. She decided to title it that because we are all worthy, meaning we are “deserving of regard or respect.” Arie feels that message is so important for right now because we’re living in a time where social media pushes the idea that we have to be something or look a certain way to be worthy, and that’s not true.

Sybil already has a favorite song on the album, That Magic is number one in her heart. Tom calls the album is the “perfect balance of message music and love music.”

Arie has been working on the album for about four years. She recorded for two years and wrote for two years and even calls this album her favorite.

