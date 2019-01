Who remembers Sybil’s Big-A word? Well, it’s back! Do you know what sesquipedalian means? It’s an adjective meaning “the use of big words.” Sybil is a sesquipedalian. So anyone who uses the word sesquipedalian is a sesquipedalian. So the next time someone uses a big word around you, say “you are so sesquipedalian in your manor of speech!”

