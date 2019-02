Huggy wishes everyone a happy Valentine’s Day, especially the ladies! His cousin Nardo might be popping the question to his boo Ernestine. He has proposed to her before but she was 72 and didn’t hear him. So this time he’s going to do it the right way with a nice ring and he’ll make sure that she hears hi. Love is in the air!

