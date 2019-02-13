Roland Martin: The Number Of People Running For President In 2020 Is Growing

02.13.19
There are a number of Democrats running for President and things are heating up. Roland Martin talks to Ron Lester about the things that are changing in the 2020 election.

Candidates used to start their campaigns in Iowa and New Hampshire but Democratic Candidates are hitting multiple states because the democratic map has changed.

Even Super Tuesday has changed. It used to be one day but now it’s split in two. some states are March 3 and some are two weeks later.

But Lester has belief in the Democratic party because “the desire to change things in Washington” and to “get rid of Trump” is “palpable.”  People are upset and fired up. The first debate is scheduled to take place in July

