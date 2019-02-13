CLOSE
Michelle Obama’s Grammy Appearance Did Not Impress Mom

(AP Photo)

PHOENIX (AP) — It appears Michelle Obama received a reality check from her mom following her appearance at the Grammys.

The former first lady took to Instagram Wednesday to share a text exchange with mom Marian Robinson. Obama had received a standing ovation opening Sunday’s awards show with Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Robinson wrote: “I guess you were a hit at the Grammys.” Her daughter asked mom if she had watched. Mom replied she saw it and then asked if her daughter had met “any of the real stars.”

Mother and daughter then quibbled over whether Obama had told her she would be on.

Obama ended the exchange by writing “And I AM A real star…by the way…”

Her mother replied, “Yeah.”

  2. Christianforreal on said:

    WOW , really?! Sounds like maybe you do want to see her penis again!! I guess you don’t know that people who have a penis, can not bear children. And I’m sure you do know that if she didn’t bear those two girls that look just like her and the man she claims to have made them with, that your boy Trump would have found all the documentation he could to prove that she didn’t bear them. I guess her clothing choice caused you to miss out on your sexual pleasure!!

    Reply

