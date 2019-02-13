James ‘Talent’ Harris Says Valentine’s Day Is A ‘Second Birthday For Her’

James “Talent” Harris is performing this weekend in New York City at Caroline’s with The New York Kings (Capone, Rob Stapleton, Mark Viera). To be a King you have to have over 20 years in the game and most importantly “you’ve got to rule your area.”

He’s performing Valentine’s Day weekend and there will defiantly be some couples on dates but he doesn’t celebrate the holiday. He actually calls it “a second birthday for her.” Because men get “the same booty that we got last Valentines.”

If you’re in the NYC area you don’t want to miss this show! Purchasing tickets will also help a good cause. Trump is trying to raise money to build a wall and they’re helping Mexico, “raising money for steps, for the other side.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: