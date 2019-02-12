Marvin Gaye fans get ready because some of his unreleased music is coming out next month in honor of his 80th birthday. According to VIBE, this album was shelved by Gaye because the first single released from the album didn’t do well.
This project was supposed to follow-up his 1971 album What’s Going On. Reports state that Gaye and Motown executive, Berry Gordy clashed over his political views.
In 1972, Gaye released “Trouble Man” and then “Let’s Get It On,” the following year. Gaye was able to release four more albums before he was killed in 1984.
This new project You’re The Man is a remastered album featuring 17-tracks including the album’s first single. “My Last Chance.” It was originally recorded as a demo for “What’s Going On” but instead the song was included on a 2001 Best of Marvin Gaye compilation album.
You can purchase You’re The Man on March 29th!
- You’re The Man (Pts. I & II / Single Version)
- The World Is Rated X (Alternate Mix)
- Piece Of Clay
- Where Are We Going? (Alternate Mix 2)
- I’m Gonna Give You Respect
- Try It, You’ll Like It
- You Are That Special One
- We Can Make It Baby
- My Last Chance (SalaAM ReMi Remix)
- Symphony (SalaAM ReMi LP Mix)
- I’d Give My Life For You (SalaAM ReMi LP Mix)
- Woman Of The World
- Christmas In The City
- You’re The Man (Alternate Version)
- I Want To Come Home For Christmas
- I’m Going Home
- Checking Out (Double Clutch)
“Lost” Album From Marvin Gaye To Be Released By Motown was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com