CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

“Lost” Album From Marvin Gaye To Be Released By Motown

Leave a comment

 

Marvin Gaye

Source: Time & Life Pictures / Getty

Marvin Gaye fans get ready because some of his unreleased music is coming out next month in honor of his 80th birthday. According to VIBE, this album was shelved by Gaye because the first single released from the album didn’t do well.

This project was supposed to follow-up his 1971 album What’s Going On. Reports state that Gaye and Motown executive, Berry Gordy clashed over his political views.

In 1972, Gaye released “Trouble Man” and then “Let’s Get It On,” the following year. Gaye was able to release four more albums before he was killed in 1984.

This new project You’re The Man is a remastered album featuring 17-tracks including the album’s first single. “My Last Chance.” It was originally recorded as a demo for “What’s Going On” but instead the song was included on a 2001 Best of Marvin Gaye compilation album.

You can purchase You’re The Man on March 29th!

  1. You’re The Man (Pts. I & II / Single Version)
  2. The World Is Rated X (Alternate Mix)
  3. Piece Of Clay
  4. Where Are We Going? (Alternate Mix 2)
  5. I’m Gonna Give You Respect
  6. Try It, You’ll Like It
  7. You Are That Special One
  8. We Can Make It Baby
  9. My Last Chance (SalaAM ReMi Remix)
  10. Symphony (SalaAM ReMi LP Mix)
  11. I’d Give My Life For You (SalaAM ReMi LP Mix)
  12. Woman Of The World
  13. Christmas In The City
  14. You’re The Man (Alternate Version)
  15. I Want To Come Home For Christmas
  16. I’m Going Home
  17. Checking Out (Double Clutch)

    18. HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

     

    “Lost” Album From Marvin Gaye To Be Released By Motown was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

    Black music icons , Black musicians , classic albums , Marvin Gaye

    Also On Black America Web:
    Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
    10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close