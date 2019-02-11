Kanye West Sued By Parents Of ‘Preaching’ 4-Year-Old He Sampled

Kanye West is being sued by the family of the Winnsboro, South Carolina girl heard praying on “The Life of Pablo” track “Ultralight Beam.”

According to the parents of viral video star Natalie Green, Andrew and Shirley Green, are suing West for using audio of their daughter, who they adopted in 2012. Video of Natalie preaching went viral in January 2016. The parents claim Kanye’s camp sought permission to use her voice from her biological mother Alice Johnson, who is no longer the child’s legal guardian, Vulture reported.

According to TMZ, Natalie’s parents say Alice had no legal right to grant such permission. They also insist that they never got a “written license of payment for the use of Natalie’s voice.”

The Green family reportedly wants part of the profits from sales and royalties for the song, plus damages.

Ye’s team has yet to responded to the lawsuit.

Watch the preaching little girl in action via the video embed below.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE