Scot Byrd, who’s a veteran, unfortunately lost his home in a devastating house fire last month. According to WSB-TV, him nor his family were home when the fire happened.

Byrd went on social media and said, “Today was a devastating start to the new year. We lost our home of 22 years due to a Christmas tree fire in our living room, but I thank God we [were] at church.”

The family lost their belongings as well as their kitten. One thing that made it through the fire was Byrd’s Bible.

A firefighter pulled the undamaged Bible out of the ashes and began to cry. Since the fire, many people in the community have donated to get Byrd’s home repaired.

The fire isn’t the only thing the family is facing, Byrd’s, 7-year-old daughter is in remission after battling leukemia.

A Veteran’s Bible Survives House Fire, He Calls It A Sign From God was originally published on getuperica.com