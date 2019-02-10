A.J. Calloway Suspended From ‘Extra’ After Sexual Assault Allegations

You won ‘t be seeing AJ Calloway on Extra until … until … actually, we don’t really know. You see he’s been suspended (indefinitely) in the wake of multiple women coming forward with allegations of sexual misconduct, according to Variety.

“Upon becoming aware of allegations of sexual misconduct against AJ Calloway, we began an internal review to determine whether there had been any misconduct by Mr. Calloway on Extra’and whether any employee of the show had been the victim of any such misconduct,” Warner Bros. Television, the producer of “Extra,” said in a statement, referring to earlier allegations against Calloway. “To date, we have found nothing to suggest that Mr. Calloway has ever engaged in workplace misconduct.”

Warner Bros. TV statement added:

“In light of additional allegations brought to our attention, we are expanding our ongoing inquiries, and Mr. Calloway has been suspended pending further review. We take such allegations very seriously and are committed to doing everything we can to ensure a safe and inclusive workplace for all of our employees.”

I guess the good news about the situation for Calloway is that the suspension comes with pay, says a source familiar with the situation.

Unfortunately for Calloway, he’s been the target of multiple accusations. He was busted in 2006 after Sil Lai Abrams, an author and domestic violence activist, accused him of sexually assaulting her. However, the charges were dismissed.

When news of Abrams’ 2006 accusations came to light, Calloway – who’s been with Extra since 2005- said in a statement

“As I have maintained from the beginning, these allegations are not true. When I was first notified about these allegations by law enforcement more than a decade ago, I fully cooperated from the beginning and the case was dismissed.”

But then, just last month, as we reported, two more women told the Daily Beast that they were also assaulted by the now suspended “Extra” host.

Calloway’s lawyer, Lisa E. Davis, said her client strongly denies ever assaulting anyone and looks forward to clearing his name.

