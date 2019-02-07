Entertainment
This Summer’s ‘Shaft’ Features 3 Generations Of John Shaft [See Trailer Inside]

Richard Roundtree will return as the original Shaft from his role from the original 1971 Blaxploitation film, Samuel L. Jackson is back as John Shaft II from the 2000 film and newcomer Jessie T. Usher will star as John Shaft Jr.

John Shaft Jr., is a cyber security expert and after his best friend dies he enlists his father and grandfather’s help to find out the truth about what happened to his friend. The film follows the three of them as they work together to solve this mystery.

Shaft hits theaters June 14, 2019.

