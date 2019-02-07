Mrs. Jacqueline Jackson Wrote Letters To Jesse Jackson Jr. Daily While He Was In Prison, Now They’re In A Book

If You Missed It
| 02.07.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

While Jesse Jackson Jr. was in prison he says he just wanted everyone to leave him alone. But the one person who refused to leave him alone was his mother Mrs. Jacqueline Jackson. She wrote him letters every day for 30 months, and even though he asked her to stop she refused.

When asked why she kept it up she said because, “I love my son from his head to his toes.” And she wanted him to turn back to God, because “politics is one thing but God is everything.”

Jesse Jackson Jr. remembers being in “a dark place” and wanting to be left alone while in prison. Because he knew he  and he found himself sinking “deeper and deeper into a hole” that he couldn’t get out of.  But, his mother saw that he was sinking and threw him a “lifeline.”

They have turned a number of the letters that Mrs. Jackson wrote her son into a book called Loving You, Thinking of You, Don’t Forget to Pray: Letters to My Son in Prison. 

They Did What?! Juicy Celebrity Tell-All Books
20 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Don't Forget to Pray: Letters to My Son in Prison , Jesse Jackson Jr. , Jesse Jackson Jr. Jail , loving you , Mrs. Jacqueline Jackson , new book , Thinking of You

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close