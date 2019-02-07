Fort Bend County Constable To Host ‘Operation Furlough’ Benefitting Employees Affected By Government Shutdown

Fort Bend County Precinct 2 Constable Daryl L. Smith, Sr., will host ‘Operation Furlough’ on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 10:00am – 1:00pm at Fort Bend County Constable Precinct 2, 303 Texas Parkway, Missouri City, TX 77459.

Operation Furlough offers assistance to the many hard-working employees affected by the recentnational government shutdown. The Constable’s Office will host a Drive-Thru Food Distribution give away for the first 350 families who present a valid Government I.D. when they attend this event. As the motto states, Constable Smith is ‘Serving Our Community’ and exemplifying Maya Angelou’s charge for all of us to “Be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud”.

In addition to the free food and toiletries, The Houston Food Bank will provide services to include SNAP, Medicaid and CHIP assistance.

Constable Smith would like to thank The Houston Food Bank, Momai LLC, Trader Joe’s ®, Fiesta and everyone who is helping to make this a successful event. We also extend this invitation to the community at large to come out and support their neighbors on February 16, 2019 from 10:00am- 1:00pm at Fort Bend County Constable Precinct 2, 303 Texas Parkway, Missouri City, TX 77459.

