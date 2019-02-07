Chloe X Halle Featured On First Essence Digital Cover

(New York, NY) — ESSENCE, the number one media, technology and commerce company serving Black women, announces its first-ever digital cover. It was announced today by ESSENCE Chief Content Officer MoAna Luu. The inaugural cover, featuring Grammy-nominated sister act and Grown-ish stars Chloe x Halle, launches on Wednesday, February 6th. The launch follows the musical duo’s outstanding Super Bowl LIII performance of America the Beautiful.

Each month, ESSENCE’s digital cover will showcase a sleek, eye-catching design as well as an interactive rollout. The cover reveal will live on ESSENCE.com’s homepage as a premium featured article and touted across all of ESSENCE’s digital and social platforms. Other offerings include exclusive custom video content, such as “Uncovered” which will feature behind-the-scenes interviews; “B-side,” a game featuring cover talent; social media take-overs and more. In addition, content will also be included in ESSENCE’s monthly print newsstand edition.

“We are thrilled to have stunning sisters Chloe x Halle to grace ESSENCE’s inaugural digital cover,” said Luu. “The launch of our new digital covers is a natural progression for us, as ESSENCE’s platforms continue to reflect what is new and next in our community. It will allow us to capture the spirit of the global community of multicultural women by sharing their stories and building a platform for their voice.

We will be able to elevate our audience’s experience with a vibrant, fresh and bold new look. We are excited to be able to connect with today’s Black woman as one global community—from the United States, Africa and across the Afro-diaspora.”

In the cover story Dream Catchers—written by ESSENCE’s Fashion and Beauty Director Julee Wilson—the sisters share their reaction to their first-time Grammy-nomination, the success of the runaway hit series Grown-ish and their unbreakable bond. The cover story—shot against the stunning backdrop of the Mojave Desert—was photographed by Djenaba Aduayom and styled by Zerina Akers.

Halle tells ESSENCE: “We still feel like we’re dreaming about the Grammy nominations. We’re forever grateful, and we know that no more matter what happens, this honor, it will stay with us for the rest of our lives—and it just inspires us to keep going…”

