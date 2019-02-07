Aries Spears Is For Whoever Is Winning!

Aries Spears is in New York headlining at Gotham Comedy Club tonight through Sunday.

It’s no secret that the Knicks haven’t been doing too well this season and Spears is available to help while he’s in town! Especially since he doesn’t really have a favorite Basketball team. He says he was a “Jordan groupie” so wherever Michael Jordan went he went. Now he’s more of a “whoever is winning” kind of fan.

While he’s in New York he’s performing his divorce set . He cracks jokes about his life and the fact that he has married and divorced the same woman twice because he didn’t learn his lesson the first time.

