Aries Spears Is For Whoever Is Winning!

If You Missed It
| 02.07.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Aries Spears is in New York headlining at Gotham Comedy Club tonight through Sunday.

It’s no secret that the Knicks haven’t been doing too well this season and Spears is available to help while he’s in town! Especially since he doesn’t really have a favorite Basketball team. He says he was a “Jordan groupie” so wherever Michael Jordan went he went. Now he’s more of a “whoever is winning” kind of fan.

While he’s in New York he’s performing his divorce set . He cracks jokes about his life and the fact that he has married and divorced the same woman twice because he didn’t learn his lesson the first time.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Aries Spears , comedy , Knicks , NBA , New York

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (01/19-01/25)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close