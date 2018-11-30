Aries Spears Has Been Friends With ‘Stupidity’

If You Missed It
| 11.30.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Aries Spears enjoyed his Thanksgiving holiday because, “it was nice and quiet” especially because he kept to himself ignored his family.  He says at this point he only cares about his kids, “wifey can beat it.”

He and his wife are getting divorced again. The were divorced before but got remarried and it didn’t work out…again. He admits that he knew it wasn’t right when he said “I do the first time.” But, he’s a romantic and “stupidity has been,” his friend.

The good news is that “she promised” him that she “wouldn’t kill” him this go round. The kids are doing fine,they just want him to ,”love them, and hug them, and buy them stuff.”

He’s not actively looking for a relationship, his next one has to “fall in my lap,” he said.

Aries is at the Arlington Improv Nov. 30-Dec.2.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Aries Spears , comedy , divorce

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close