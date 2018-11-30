Aries Spears Has Been Friends With ‘Stupidity’

Aries Spears enjoyed his Thanksgiving holiday because, “it was nice and quiet” especially because he kept to himself ignored his family. He says at this point he only cares about his kids, “wifey can beat it.”

He and his wife are getting divorced again. The were divorced before but got remarried and it didn’t work out…again. He admits that he knew it wasn’t right when he said “I do the first time.” But, he’s a romantic and “stupidity has been,” his friend.

The good news is that “she promised” him that she “wouldn’t kill” him this go round. The kids are doing fine,they just want him to ,”love them, and hug them, and buy them stuff.”

He’s not actively looking for a relationship, his next one has to “fall in my lap,” he said.

Aries is at the Arlington Improv Nov. 30-Dec.2.

