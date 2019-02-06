RussRant: State Of The Union Recap

Russ Parr Morning Show
Last night Donald Trump gave his State of the Union address and he lied so much that Russ couldn’t even watch the whole thing. He said that we spend $7 trillion on Middle Eastern conflicts it’s more like 1.6 trillion. He also said that thousands of Americans are killed by illegal immigrants each year which (Russ says is an exaggeration) and made no mention of the domestic murderers. Trump is still lying to push his own agenda.

