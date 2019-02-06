Female Sex Trafficker In Los Angeles Gets 15 Years

Women in Los Angeles can feel a little less vulnerable tonight. Melanie Danae Williams, 23, who described herself on her Instagram account as ‘the most hated hoe’ in L.A., will be a guest of the federal prison system for the next 15 years, KTLA.com reports.

Williams pled guilty to sex trafficking, after being accused of beating and intimidating women into the sex trade.

KTLA reports:

Melanie Denae Williams received the mandatory minimum sentence after pleading guilty in November to a single count of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, according the U.S. Attorney’s Office. She will also be required to pay restitution to her victims.

As part of her plea deal, Williams admitted to recruiting victims, including minors, into commercial sex trafficking, U.S. Department of Justice spokesman Ciaran McEvoy said in a written statement. She also admitted to abuse of her victims that included beatings, threats and forcing one victim to get a tattoo Williams’ name on her face.

Through her social media, in which she used the moniker “Pretty Hoe” and described herself as “the most hated hoe in L.A.,” Williams posted video that showed her beating young women and threatening them with guns, officials said.

“Williams also admitted in the plea agreement to using the internet to recruit two minors to engage in commercial sex acts,” according to McEvoy. “Williams would then retain the proceeds from the minors’ sex acts for her own benefit.”

Williams had been arrested on prostitution charges in the past and had pictures on her Instagram in bed with a man and twerking over piles of money. Williams’ Instagram, under the name of “Pretty Hoe” and her Snapchat account, where she threatened and beat women to coerce them into the sex trade, were part of the evidence against her.

PHOTO: Instagram

