Trooper, Suspect Killed In Shootout Amid Drug Investigation

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say a state trooper and a resident of a home were killed in a shootout as police served a drug investigation search warrant.

Virginia State Police said in a statement Tuesday that as a tactical team entered a Farmville home Monday night, a resident began shooting at them and two team members returned fire, killing him.

Police say Trooper Lucas Dowell, a tactical team member, was shot and died at a hospital. Police identified the resident killed as 44-year-old Corey Johnson. He was the only person inside.

Police say no other troopers were injured and the two who fired are on administrative leave.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam offered his condolences to Dowell’s family and friends amid turmoil sparked by a racist photo on Northam’s 1984 yearbook page.

