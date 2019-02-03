Wendy Williams’ Hiatus Will Last Longer Than Expected, More Guest Hosts Announced

Sorry Wendy Williams fans, but it looks like ya girl is gonna away the camera a lot longer than first believed.

Earlier we reported that Nick Cannon is set to host The Wendy Williams Show from Feb. 4 through Feb. 6. Well, now we can report that former Orange Is the New Black actor Jason Biggs will host the show on Feb. 7 and Keke Palmer will take on the job on Feb. 8.

Wait, there’s more. Sherri Shepherd, former co-host on The View, is coming back to morning TV when she guest-hosts “Wendy” on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12. Then things could really go off the rails when controversial actor Michael Rapaport plays the Wendy role on Feb. 13.

And to round out things, on Feb. 14 and 15, Bravo host Jerry O’Connell rounds out the bunch with a couple of hosting stints.

Williams, 54, hasn’t returned to her namesake show since it went on a holiday-season hiatus in December. She’s said to be in a long-term hospitalization to treat symptoms of Graves’ disease, though the New Jersey-based host was spotted at a CVS in Florida this week, according to Page Six.

Cannon, ahead of his hosting takeover for Williams starting tomorrow, February 4, the entertainer is speaking out on Williams’ status as he knows it.

“She’s doing great,” he told Us Weekly at an IHG Hotels & Resorts party, which he hosted at the Crowne Plaza Atlanta Midtown during Super Bowl weekend.

“I mean, I think it’s an honor for her to think that I can even step in for her, and she’s excited to get back as well. So we wish her nothing but the best and continue to pray for her.”

Cannon, 38, continued:

“Health is first. I mean, [as] someone who also deals with autoimmune conditions, I know how it goes. You wake up one day thinking you feel great and you can hit a wall like that, so…”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: