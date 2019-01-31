Mayor Calls On More Employers To Join Hire Houston Youth Summer Program

Mayor Sylvester Turner urges Houston companies and organizations to join the hundreds of their counterparts who already participate in Hire Houston Youth, the trailblazing program that matches the city’s youth with summer jobs, internships and apprenticeships that pay at least $8 per hour for seven weeks.
The program empowers applicants 16 to 24 years old to “learn and earn” as they plan and train for full-time jobs in Houston’s dynamic economy.
The addition of more employees to the program will enable it to reach the mayor’s goal of 10,000 jobs in summer 2019. HHY jobs have climbed by 2,500 every year since the mayor took office in 2016.
“An able and ready workforce is critical to ensure a strong economic future for Houston. I am committed to providing access to internships and job opportunities for our young people who live in the city. I call our corporate partners, other governmental entities, and community organizations to participate in the Hire Houston’s Youth program. Join us to increase access to quality ‘earning and learning’ opportunities for Houston’s youth,” Mayor Turner said. “We know we have made a sustainable, verifiable difference with HHY as it provides job learning, earning, experience, training and social connections.”
In lieu of providing summers jobs, employers can donate to the program, sponsor a subsidized youth to work at a non-profit organization and/or become vendor at a job or career fair.
To sign up, employers should visit www.hirehoustonyouth.org/employers and create an employer account. If you are unable to hire a youth, you can sponsor a youth to work at a non-profit by making a $2,500 tax-deductible contribution. If you wish to sponsor or support this program, please visit www.hirehoustonyouth.org/donate. If you have questions, please contact hirehoustonyouth@houstontx.gov.
A sampling of the wide variety of HHY employers:
AArrow Sign Spinners
Advancing STEM for Students
AECOM
Alief Independent School District
ALTIUS Graphics
Amaanah Refugee Services
Ambassadors For Christ
AMC Katy Mills 20
Amegy Bank
American Pool Houston
Amerisource Realty (Marketing)
Apache Corporation
Apollo Answering Service
Baker’s Safe and Lock Co.
Bayou City Adventures
Bayside Printing Company, Inc.
Becks Prime Restaurants (Becks Prime Restaurants)
Black United Fund of Texas
Boys & Girls Clubs
Checkers Drive Thru
Chevron
ChildCare Careers Children’s Museum of Houston (Children’s Museum of Houston)
Childrens Defense Fund Texas
Chinese Community Center
Cho-Yeh Camp & Conference Center
Citizens for Animal Protection
Citizens’ Environmental Coalition
City of Houston
Council Member Brenda Stardig
Council Member Karla Cisneros
Courtyard by Marriott
Covenant House Texas
Epiphany Community Health Outreach
Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center (J Camps)
Exterran Corporation
Families Empowered (Communications Team)
Fashion Glass & Mirror
Fifth Ward Community Redevelopment (Fifth Ward Community Redevelop)
Friends of Down Syndrome
Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council
Greater Houston Partnership
Group 1 Automotive
Harris County Appraisal District
Harris Health System
Hermann Park Conservancy
Hilton Americas-Houston Hotel
Houston Area Women’s Center
Houston Arts Alliance
Houston Ballet
Houston Botanic Garden
Houston Community College System
Houston Endowment Inc.
Houston Federation of Teachers
Houston First Corporation
Houston Foodbank
Houston Museum of Natural Science
Houston Public Library Foundation
Igloo Products Corp
Kids Robotic Foundation
Lake Houston Lawn Care, Inc.
McConnell & Jones LLP
McDonald’s Owners and Operators of Greater Houston
MD Anderson Cancer Center –
Memorial Assistance Ministries
Mental Health America of Greater Houston
Metropolitan Transit Authority
Project GRAD Houston
Rice University (Rice University Office of STEM)
Richmond Rosenberg Youth Sports Assoc.
Rotary Club of Hermann Park (Rotary Club of Hermann Park)
She’s Happy Hair
South Post Oak Recycling Center
Spring Branch ISD (Spring Branch ISD)
Student Conservation Association
Sugar Land Skeeters
Tetra Tech, Inc.
Texas Children’s Hospital (Human Resources)
Texas Conservation Corps at America
Texas Department of Transportation
The Chevalier Law Firm, PLLC
The Ensemble Theatre
The Gonzalez Group, LP
The Goodman Corporation
The Halal Guys
Toshiba International Corporation
TWRC Wildlife Center
TxDOT
United Airlines
United States Army
Urban Enrichment Institute
Urban Harvest, Inc.
Urban Schools Collaborative
YMCA of Greater Houston
ZINYAW LLC
Donors include:
Haynes and Boone, LLP
Yacari Consultants, LLC
Greater Greenspoint Redevelopment Authority
Daily Court Review Investments LTD.
D. Samuels & Associates LLC
Houston Community College Foundation
The Interfield Group LLC
Gulf Coast Division Office
United
Cigna Health and Life
Verizon Wireless
Greater Houston Transportation
Houston Arts Alliance
Employment & Training Centers, Inc.
South Post Oak Recycling Center
Metro
Union Pacific Corporation
Comcast Corporation
Bridgeway Capital Management
HNTB Corporation
The Christine and Rob Johnson Family Fund
Midway Foundation
Perry Homes
Central Bank
EOG Resources, Inc.
Chevron
Hoover Container Solutions, Inc.
GSL Industrial Partners, L.P.
NRG Retail Charitable Foundation
Gilbane Building Company
HFF
Mustang Machinery Company, LTD
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
Silver Eagle Distributors Charitable Fund
Cadence Bank
Waste Management
OTG Charities
Yacari Consultants, LLC
Strada Education Network
Heery International Foundation, Inc.
Ampac Chemical Co., Inc.
Clark Condon Associates, Inc.
Midway Foundation
Henderson Rogers
Aviles Engineering Corp.
Perry Homes Foundation
Preferred Bank
The Awe and Wonder Foundation
Buckeye Partners, L.P.
CommunityBank of Texas N.A.
Lyondell Chemical Company
Panorama
Piper Jaffray & Co.
The Friedkin Group
United Way of Greater Houston
NRG Retail Charitable Foundation
EOG Resources, Inc.
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
Memorial Hermann Health System
Chevron Products Company
HNTB Corporation
Communities in Schools of Houston, Inc.
JP Morgan Chase Foundation
Con-Real LP
Mayor Calls On More Employers To Join Hire Houston Youth Summer Program was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com