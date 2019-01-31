Kyrie Irving Reportedly Wants On #Teamlakers & Reunion With Lebron James

According to the Bleacher Report, a reunion between former Cleveland Cavaliers teammates Kyrie Irving and LeBron James could be on the horizon.

With Irving set to hit free agency, he’s said to be “genuinely interested” in signing with the Lakers this coming summer.

On Tuesday, Bleacher Report’s Ric Bucher published a column noted:

“The Lakers may need to get creative to force the Pelicans’ hand, but they have reason to be,” Bucher wrote. “While the news since last summer has been largely about stars not interested in being LeBron’s sidekick—George’s decision to re-sign with the Thunder, Jimmy Butler not having the Lakers on his reported preferred list and Kawhi Leonard reportedly favoring the Clippers—a source close to the Celtics confirmed that Kyrie Irving is genuinely interested in reuniting with his former Cavaliers teammate.”

Source close to Celtics says Kyrie is genuinely interested in reuniting with LeBron — "That is for real," per @RicBucher pic.twitter.com/5yJSnNlFka — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 29, 2019

According to msn.com, there’s logical reasons to believe a Irving/James reunion would work… here’s how the news site breaks it down:

Lonzo Ball isn’t working out in Los Angeles: The Lakers are obviously looking for an upgrade over the enigmatic second-year point guard.

A recent report suggested that the Lakers are looking to potentially move Ball in the immediate future. Sidelined until at least March, the former No. 2 overall pick simply has not panned out.

While veteran Rajon Rondo has played well at times this season, he signed a one-year contract back in July of 2018. This frees up the point guard position following the 2018-19 campaign.

Outside of those two players, the Lakers don’t have anyone of substance to run the offense for King James. They want a true point guard as a way to help James play more off the ball.

Lakers have the funds: While Boston can offer Irving more money than any other team, Los Angeles has set itself up well in free agency.

Los Angeles only has about $60 million in salary commitments for next season. It’s in this that the team can add two max-contract players to go with LeBron James.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, Michael Beasley, Tyson Chandler and JaVale McGee are all free agents after this season.

The relationship can be repaired: People seem to forget Irving and James earned three consecutive NBA Finals trips with one another.

It can’t be lost on people that winning cures all ills. Is anyone willing to conclude Draymond Green and Kevin Durant can’t coexist long term if the Warriors win another title? Same difference here.

No matter their off-court relationship, James and Irving were a dynamic duo for the Cavaliers — leading that organization to the most success it’s ever had.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE