Yesterday NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell lied on Colin Kaepernick. He really “put the Sarah Sanders sauce on that lie,” he said that the reason Kaepernick hasn’t been picked up by a NFL team is because the coaches and owners dont feel like they need him to win. That’s such an obvious lie! Even Huggy’s home team the Washington “Trashcans” need a quarterback. But we all know by now that “them pros ain’t loyal. ”

