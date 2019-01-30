RussRant: Is B. Smith’s Husband Wrong?

Russ Parr Morning Show
Yesterday social media went crazy when they realized that B. Smith’s husband, Dan Gasby, has a girlfriend and she moved into their home. Smith, who is suffering from Alzheimer’s was pictured with Gasby and his girlfriend in the kitchen and people went off! Gasby publicly said that he doesn’t think he should have to sit there and “shrivel up” while he cares for B. because of “til death do us part.” His behavior is “heartbreaking and cold” to a lot of people.

