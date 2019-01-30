Grammys To Honor Donny Hathaway With Lifetime Achievement Award

R&B legend Donny Hathaway will be honored with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, coinciding with the 40th anniversary of his death.

The 2019 list of recipients was announced by the Recording Academy on Dec. 19 and features Dionne Warwick, George Clinton & Parliament, Black Sabbath, Julio Iglesias, Billy Eckstine, and Sam & Dave, vibe.com reports.

Hathaway, whose classics include “Someday We’ll All Be Free,” “A Song For You,” and “This Christmas,” is one of three posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award recipients, including Dave Prater of Sam & Dave.

The holiday brilliance of Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas”: https://t.co/OgcCSkMsFr pic.twitter.com/JAAEmbaToK — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) December 23, 2018

According to a press release, the Lifetime Achievement Award “celebrates performers who have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording.”

In addition, Lou Adler, Ashford & Simpson, and Johnny Mandel are honorees of the Trustees Award, which recognizes “such contributions in areas other than performance.”

“Each year, the Recording Academy has the distinct privilege of celebrating music industry giants who have greatly contributed to our cultural heritage,” said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. “This year, we have a gifted and brilliant group of honorees and their exceptional accomplishments, contributions, and artistry will continue to influence and inspire generations to come.”

A special award presentation for the honorees will be held in Los Angeles on May, 11, 2019.

It's happening members!!!! 😆😆😆

What better day for #DonnyHathaway to be honored by @RecordingAcad then on @Roberta_Flack birthday!!!!! I'm over the moon with joy. Giving thanks for everyone who voted to make this happen! Let the church say AMEN! #DHLP🎹❤️👨🏾‍🎨💚⛪🎙🎄🎅🏾 pic.twitter.com/KwYEj53zUt — Donny Hathaway LP (@DonnyHathawayLP) December 20, 2018

