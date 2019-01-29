Sommore Is Booked And Busy!

01.29.19
Sommore is booked and busy! She’s hosting “two fantastic tours” right now. “Festival of Laughs” kicks off in Charlotte this weekend featuring Earthquake, Bruce Bruce, Arnez J, George Wallace, and Don DC Curry.

She’s also hosting Mike Epps’ “Funny as Ish” tour with Earthquake, Rickey Smiley, George Wallace in Baton Rouge this weekend.

Both tours have 30 dates so she’ll be traveling every weekend. All of the traveling doesn’t bother her becuase she enjoys it and is always excited to see what everyone is going to bring that weekend.

She says the keys to longevity are keeping it fresh and keeping her “outfits hot!”

