Morning Minute: Someone Tell Tom Brokaw It’s Too Late To Apologize

Tom Brokaw undid all of the respect he’d earned over the course of his career by making nasty comments about Hispanics. He basically said that they need to “work harder:” and went on to say whites are “scared of having brown grand kids.” He has tried to apologize but people aren’t having it. Chris Paul says, “some need to have a diaper stuck in their mouths because you don’t know what crap is going to come out of it!”

