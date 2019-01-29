CLOSE
Alleged Drug Trafficker Hid In Trash Can After Police Chase

(WSB-TV Screenshot)

A Georgia man is accused of leading police on a chase and hiding in a trash can after not being able to break into a home, Channel 2 Action News reports.

Marvin Arnold, 32, faces 19 charges after the police chase Sunday, According to police.

He’s reportedly accused of driving away from a traffic stop, crashing his vehicle and hiding in a trash can after trying to break into someone’s home to hide.

Police said they found 2,000 ecstasy pills, cocaine, marijuana and cash in Arnold’s car.

His charges include three felonies: fleeing an officer, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and trafficking methamphetamine.

As of Monday night, he remained in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

