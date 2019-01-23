Georgia Woman Sentenced To 43 Years For 16 Identity Fraud-Related Charges

A Georgia woman was sentenced to 43 years in prison without the possibility of parole for 16 identity fraud-related charges, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

It only took a jury 12 minutes to find 37-year-old Cara Ann Williams, also known as Kaesarea Williams guilty, Conasauga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bert Poston said in a news release.

She was reportedly found guilty of aggravated identity fraud, forgery, financial transaction car theft and false statements.

Williams worked at two businesses while using false identification documents. The documents reportedly belonged to a former friend of Williams’ and a person from North Carolina, the release said.

Police also said they found more forged documents and stolen credit cards in her possession. The release said Williams admitted to “many aspects of the crimes” during her testimony in court.

In addition to her sentence for these crimes, she also had a separate five-year prison sentence for unlawfully possessing a telephone in jail, the release said. That sentence was given to Williams on Dec. 18, and both sentences will be served concurrently.

