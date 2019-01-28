CLOSE
15-Year-Old Girl Missing From Southeast DC

Fox 5 DC reports, police are searching for a 15-year-old missing from Southeast, D.C.

Danielle Nicole Wilson was last seen around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, January 25 in the 2700 block of Minnesota Avenue.

Wilson is described as a Black female with a medium complexion. She is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. She currently has blonde hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing gray pants and a white shirt.

Danielle Nicole Wilson , missing teen , Washington D. C.

