Kevin Barnett’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Days after comedian Kevin Barnett died in Mexico, his cause of death has been revealed.
Barnett reportedly died from complications caused by pancreatitis at age 32.
As previously reported, he died suddenly while vacationing in Mexico. Over the weekend, Barnett shared his last social media post: a photo of himself on a sidewalk along with the caption:
“In mexico. Bought myself a sweater. Been accused of appropriation several times,” he captioned the photo of himself. “In my head I just gave a lady some money so I ain’t cold. Either way. Swag heavy. Mixtape comin. 📸: @alexjonesbaby.”
In a statement to E! News, a U.S. Department of State official also confirmed his death.
“We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen, Kevin Barnett, in Tijuana on Jan. 22,” a statement to the outlet reads. “We offer our sincerest condolences to his family on their loss, and we stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance. Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment.”
The Chief of the Forensic Medical Service told E! News in a statement: “The corresponding autopsy was carried out, which determined that the cause of death was: Non Traumatic Hemorrhage, caused by pancreatitis.”
The statement continues: “At the moment his body is still in facilities of the Forensic Medical Service of Tijuana, waiting to be delivered to his family members who are performing the legal proceedings.”
Barnett co-created Fox’s comedy series “Rel” with comedian Lil Rel Howery and Josh Rabinowitz.
“I was trying to figure out what to say but I can’t I’m truly heartbroken by this and just really hurt as the hours pass…” Howery wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Barnett. “So gifted and so dope and a true friend!!!! I don’t know what else to say this is crazy to me!!!!”
“Our hearts are broken, as are those of everyone at Rel, at the news of Kevin Barnett’s passing. He was an incredibly funny, wildly talented man who had so much more to do and so many more stories to tell,” a rep for Twentieth Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “We send our thoughts and prayers to his friends and family during this difficult time.”