Kevin Barnett’s Cause Of Death Revealed

(Kevin Barnett Instagram)

Days after comedian Kevin Barnett died in Mexico, his cause of death has been revealed.

Barnett reportedly died from complications caused by pancreatitis at age 32.

As previously reported, he died suddenly while vacationing in Mexico. Over the weekend, Barnett shared his last social media post: a photo of himself on a sidewalk along with the caption:

“In mexico. Bought myself a sweater. Been accused of appropriation several times,” he captioned the photo of himself. “In my head I just gave a lady some money so I ain’t cold. Either way. Swag heavy. Mixtape comin. 📸: @alexjonesbaby.”

